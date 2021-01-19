ECFR: Smoke alarms did not function, alert residents of fire at Pensacola Beach home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire on Pensacola Beach Monday evening.

Rescue crews were called to a home on fire in the 20 block of Calle Hermosa at 6:17 p.m. Smoke and flames could be seen by firefighters from the outside of the two-story home when they arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:39 p.m.

Escambia County Fire Rescue says the company’s quick and aggressive actions prevented any further fire progression and saved a home. The home had fire damage on the exterior and some minor damage to the interior.

However, ECFR says the smoke alarms did not function or alert the residents. There were no injuries.

Gulf Breeze and Midway Fire Departments assisted.