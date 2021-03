PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Pensacola International Airport announced they will now be partnering with Spirit Airlines.

This will add seven new non-stop flights and will be the first Spirit Airline option available in the Panhandle. Residents will see flights to Austin, Dallas, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, and St. Louis, which is something the airport says is a step in the right direction after taking a hit during the pandemic