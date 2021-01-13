ECFR: Bathroom exhaust fan causes fire at Escambia County duplex

PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue say a faulty bathroom exhaust fan caused a fire at a duplex on Waveland St. Tuesday afternoon.

Fire units gained control over the isolated bathroom fire at 4:15 p.m. Damage was received to the electrical wiring and electricity had to be turned off.

Although no injuries were reported, the occupant will be temporarily displaced until repairs to the duplex are complete.

According to ECFR, this makes the second bathroom exhaust fan fire this month.

Bathroom exhaust fans that run for long periods of time are a leading cause of bathroom fires. Remember to turn off bathroom fans and always have an escape plan. If your home does not have a working smoke detector, please call Escambia County Fire Rescue at 850-595-HERO (4376) or 850-436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents. Escambia County Fire Rescue (ECFR)

LATEST STORIES: