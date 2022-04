PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A small crowd gathered for an Easter sunrise service this morning at Pensacola’s Bayview Park. This was just one of the many Easter sunrise services held throughout our viewing area on this Easter Sunday morning.

This is a city-owned and operated park that sits along the shoreline of Bayou Texar.

Easter is the most important service in Christianity and marks the day Jesus rose victorious from the dead.

This video was shot by News Five’s Drexel Gilbert.