PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting locations are open in Northwest Florida. Early voting for the midterm elections opened Monday and will run until November 5, with Election Day taking place on November 8.

You can vote early by appearing in person at the Elections office or any of the 10 early voting locations in Escambia County beginning a minimum of 10 days prior to Election Day using a paper ballot and DS200 digital scan voting machines.

Early voting locations in Northwest Florida:

Escambia County – Open from 8 a.m., until 6 p.m.

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Bellview Branch Library, 6425 Mobile Highway

UWF International Center, Building 71, 11000 University Parkway

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Main Library, 239 Spring Street

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Santa Rosa County – Open from 8 a.m., until 6 p.m.

Main Elections Office, 6495 Caroline St., Milton

Navarre Community Gym, 8840 High School Blvd., Navarre

Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Hwy., Pace

Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton

South Santa Rosa Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze

Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park, Gulf Breeze

Okaloosa County – All locations open from 7 a.m., until 7 p.m.

Crestview Public Library, 1445 Commerce Dr, Crestview

Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections Office, 302 N Wilson St, Ste 102, Crestview

Niceville City Hall, 208 N Partin Dr, Niceville

Okaloosa County Administration Bldg., 1250 Eglin Pkwy N, Shalimar

Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave, Destin