Early voting begins in Okaloosa County

STOCK IMAGE (via Shutterstock): Closeup of an American “I voted” sticker placed on a navy shirt.

Early voting started today on March 7th but will end on March 14th. It is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at these following locations:

County Administration Building — 1250 Eglin Pkwy, Shalimar

Crestview Library — 1446 Commerce Dr., Crestview

Crestview Office — 302 Wilson St., Crestview

Destin Community Center — 101 Stahlman Ave., Destin

Niceville City Hall — 208 Partin Dr., Niceville

Offices to be elected in Okaloosa County:

Clerk of Court — JD Peacock

Property Appraiser — Mack Busbee

Tax Collector — Benjamin Anderson

Sheriff — Eric Scott Aden

Superintendent of Schools — Marcus Chambers, Ray Sansom, ChristopherTillis

Supervisor of Elections — Paul Lux

County Commission District 1 — Graham Fountain, James Walker

County Commission District 3 — Nathan Boyles, Clyde Lewis, Brad Robert Roehrig

County Commission District 5 — Charles Crivellaro, Dewey “Parker” Destin, Wes Fell, Richard Scott Johnson, Mel Ponder, Jonathan Michael Tallman

School Board District 4 — Timothy Bryant

Municipal Offices to be elected:

Cinco Bayou Mayor — Jean M. Hood

Cinco Bayou Town Council — Tatiana Abernathy

Mary Esther Mayor — Margaret McLemore, Edward “Ned” Stieglitz

Mary Esther City Council — Aaron Bacchi, Larry Carter, Susan Coxwell, George Crews, James Kitchens, Charlotte McKamy, Ronald Stearns

Valparaiso City Commission — Kay Hamilton, Rebecca Koelzer, William Royal, Christine Wasdin

For your voting location click here.

