Early voting begins in Okaloosa County

Early voting started today on March 7th but will end on March 14th. It is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at these following locations:
- County Administration Building — 1250 Eglin Pkwy, Shalimar
- Crestview Library — 1446 Commerce Dr., Crestview
- Crestview Office — 302 Wilson St., Crestview
- Destin Community Center — 101 Stahlman Ave., Destin
- Niceville City Hall — 208 Partin Dr., Niceville
Offices to be elected in Okaloosa County:
- Clerk of Court — JD Peacock
- Property Appraiser — Mack Busbee
- Tax Collector — Benjamin Anderson
- Sheriff — Eric Scott Aden
- Superintendent of Schools — Marcus Chambers, Ray Sansom, ChristopherTillis
- Supervisor of Elections — Paul Lux
- County Commission District 1 — Graham Fountain, James Walker
- County Commission District 3 — Nathan Boyles, Clyde Lewis, Brad Robert Roehrig
- County Commission District 5 — Charles Crivellaro, Dewey “Parker” Destin, Wes Fell, Richard Scott Johnson, Mel Ponder, Jonathan Michael Tallman
- School Board District 4 — Timothy Bryant
Municipal Offices to be elected:
- Cinco Bayou Mayor — Jean M. Hood
- Cinco Bayou Town Council — Tatiana Abernathy
- Mary Esther Mayor — Margaret McLemore, Edward “Ned” Stieglitz
- Mary Esther City Council — Aaron Bacchi, Larry Carter, Susan Coxwell, George Crews, James Kitchens, Charlotte McKamy, Ronald Stearns
- Valparaiso City Commission — Kay Hamilton, Rebecca Koelzer, William Royal, Christine Wasdin
For your voting location click here.
