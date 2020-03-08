Early voting begins in Okaloosa County

Early voting started today on March 7th but will end on March 14th. It is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at these following locations:

  • County Administration Building — 1250 Eglin Pkwy, Shalimar
  • Crestview Library — 1446 Commerce Dr., Crestview
  • Crestview Office — 302 Wilson St., Crestview
  • Destin Community Center — 101 Stahlman Ave., Destin
  • Niceville City Hall — 208 Partin Dr., Niceville

Offices to be elected in Okaloosa County:

  • Clerk of Court — JD Peacock
  • Property Appraiser — Mack Busbee
  • Tax Collector — Benjamin Anderson
  • Sheriff — Eric Scott Aden
  • Superintendent of Schools — Marcus Chambers, Ray Sansom, ChristopherTillis
  • Supervisor of Elections — Paul Lux
  • County Commission District 1 — Graham Fountain, James Walker
  • County Commission District 3 — Nathan Boyles, Clyde Lewis, Brad Robert Roehrig
  • County Commission District 5 — Charles Crivellaro, Dewey “Parker” Destin, Wes Fell, Richard Scott Johnson, Mel Ponder, Jonathan Michael Tallman
  • School Board District 4 — Timothy Bryant

Municipal Offices to be elected:

  • Cinco Bayou Mayor — Jean M. Hood
  • Cinco Bayou Town Council — Tatiana Abernathy
  • Mary Esther Mayor — Margaret McLemore, Edward “Ned” Stieglitz
  • Mary Esther City Council — Aaron Bacchi, Larry Carter, Susan Coxwell, George Crews, James Kitchens, Charlotte McKamy, Ronald Stearns
  • Valparaiso City Commission — Kay Hamilton, Rebecca Koelzer, William Royal, Christine Wasdin

For your voting location click here.

