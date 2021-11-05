Dune restoration project Saturday on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Three miles of sand dunes on Okaloosa Island will be remodeled over the weekend.

Local organizations such as Trees on the Coast and Destin Fort Walton Beach are hosting the environmental workday. Volunteers will build and restore fencing around the island’s sand dunes.

VOLUNTEER ROLES:

Team Leaders

Digging Crew

Cutting Fences

Staple Team

The project will run Saturday, November 6 from 7:00 am-2:00 pm near Beasley Park. You are encouraged to bring your own gloves and shovels if you have them, there will be equipment provided on-site.

More than 100 people have signed up to participate in the event. To find out more about the event, click here.