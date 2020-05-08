MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (1:45 p.m. 5/8) The Florida Highway Patrol is now reporting the dump truck driver who crashed on I-10 Friday had to be transported by helicopter to a local hospital after being rescued by four FHP troopers. He is listed in serious condition.
Original story:
A dump truck has driven off the road near Blackwater River Bridge in Milton.
The truck drove through a guard rail and crashed into Blackwater River. The Interstate 10 crash is not life-threatening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash was not caused by smoke from the Five Mile Swamp wildfire firefighters are working to put out.
I-10 reopened Friday afternoon after being closed due to the fire for the last few days.
LATEST STORIES:
- Study shows llama antibodies could fight coronavirus
- Mississippi couple goes viral by bringing laughs during tough time
- UPDATE: Dump truck driver airlifted to hospital after driving through I-10 guard rail, crashing into Blackwater River
- Parole hearings in Alabama to resume May 19
- Americans lose 20.5 million jobs in April as COVID-19 spreads