UPDATE: Dump truck driver airlifted to hospital after driving through I-10 guard rail, crashing into Blackwater River

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (1:45 p.m. 5/8) The Florida Highway Patrol is now reporting the dump truck driver who crashed on I-10 Friday had to be transported by helicopter to a local hospital after being rescued by four FHP troopers. He is listed in serious condition.

Original story:

A dump truck has driven off the road near Blackwater River Bridge in Milton.

The truck drove through a guard rail and crashed into Blackwater River. The Interstate 10 crash is not life-threatening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash was not caused by smoke from the Five Mile Swamp wildfire firefighters are working to put out.

I-10 reopened Friday afternoon after being closed due to the fire for the last few days.

