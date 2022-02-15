PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Dry conditions have caused nine wildfires in the past week in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.
Officials with the Florida Forest Service’s Blackwater Forestry Center are issuing words of caution as wildland firefighters stay busy.
The Florida Forest Service released this statement in a press release:
“Cold weather and a lack of rain in the past several days has left much of the thin, highly flammable vegetation available to burn as fuel for a wildfire. Low humidity also has increased the potential for fire activity. Residents are asked to be extremely cautious with any outdoor fires – burning yard debris, charcoal grills, campfires – and follow Florida’s outdoor burn laws.”The Florida Forest Service