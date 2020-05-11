Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property recovered in Fort Walton Beach drug bust

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — On May 8, 2020, a drug bust was conducted at 44 Cape Drive NW in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
There had been a previous investigation by the Street Crime Unit (SCU) at this location when a tip came in that accelerated the investigation. Seven arrests were made.
The seven arrests include:
- James Balazs (41) of Pensacola – resisting an officer without violence.
- Tabitha Benton (34) of Fort Walton Beach – possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Hall (37) of Crestview – possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian Kipp (31) of Mary Esther – theft of a license plate, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cassie Moore (34) of Fort Walton Beach – child neglect and possession of a legend drug.
- Justin Tipton (27) of Fort Walton Beach – possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Donald Stain (60) of Fort Walton Beach – maintaining a nuisance narcotics residence, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Recovered from the site includes a stolen firearm, illegal drugs, and approximately $8,000 in stolen property. An additional $20,000 in stolen property was recovered due to the continued investigation of the SCU.
Several agencies are now continuously working on this case.
LATEST STORIES
- MPD: Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit
- New video shows Ahmaud Arbery at construction site just before death
- Changes could be coming to Fairhope Municipal Pier and surrounding area
- Why do we see more severe weather in the spring?
- As countries restart, WHO warns about lack of virus tracing