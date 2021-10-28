Drone video shows red tide impacts to marine life in Destin harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The luckiest fishing village is not very lucky for the fish this week. Drone footage sent to WKRG News 5 shows dead fish floating in the harbor.

The Okaloosa County Health Department issued a warning for red tide Tuesday at area beaches. Okaloosa County showed low to high levels of the K. Brevis bacteria in 6 locations, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). K. Brevis is an organism that contributes to red tide algal blooms.

Tourists and residents alike say they have been feeling the effects of the algae bloom for about a week.

The Florida Health Department added Navarre Beach Pier to the health advisory Thursday.

Low levels of red tide have been detected in sampling conducted from Navarre Beach Pier. Protect your family and pets by staying away from affected areas until the blooms move further offshore or they go away. The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County

Red Tide kills marine life by dropping the oxygen levels in the water. When the bacteria is inhaled, it can cause temporary respiratory issues like coughing and sneezing in both people and animals.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported on the Florida Gulf Coast in Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Dixie, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and Lee counties over the past week. FWC

The Coastal Resources division will take new samples Thursday to be sent for more testing. Results are expected Friday.

You can see the Red Tide map here.

The results from tests taken on Oct. 25 show a high level of algae in Destin. Other areas in the region showed medium levels of algae.

FWC says they predict the bloom to move east from the area over the next three days. A forecast map from the University of South Florida shows the bloom tracking along the shoreline into Walton County through Halloween.





Beaches in Fort Walton Beach are not showing high levels of the algae.

MORE HEALTH WARNINGS:

The Okaloosa County Health Department did issue more health advisories Thursday for Garnier’s Park of Fort Walton Beach, Poquito Park of Shalimar and James Lee Park of Destin. Water samples showed higher concentrations of enterococci bacteria, or fecal pollution.

Health officials say people should avoid swimming or bathing in those waters.

If you see dead fish in the area, you can report it here, or call 800-636-0511.