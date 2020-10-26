Driver dies after collision with dump truck in Okaloosa County

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 26-year-old man is dead after an accident on State Road 85 in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the driver of a white work van rear-ended a dump truck around 10 a.m. Monday.

OCSO says the driver died at the scene, the 55-year-old driver of the dump truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are unknown at this time.

The name of the driver who died has not yet been released.

