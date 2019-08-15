Driver cited after hitting school bus in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was ticketed Thursday in a crash involving a school bus.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Christopher Callaway was cited with driving on the wrong side of the road.

Troopers say Callaway was traveling north on Alexandria Drive when he crossed into the other lane into the path of the school bus traveling south.

The FHP incident report says the car hit the front bumper of the bus, which had 15 people on board at the time.

No injuries were reported, according to FHP.