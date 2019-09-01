Drive-by shooting took place during child’s birthday party

OKALOOSA COUNTY — A drive-by shooting that happened during a child’s birthday party seriously injured a man Saturday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday outside 28 Miller St. off Racetrack Road.

The man is being treated at a local hospital for a serious gunshot wound. Deputies say the drive-by took place around 4:15 p.m. while a child’s birthday party was underway in the backyard. Several vehicles at the scene were hit with bullets but no one else was injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the OCSO at 850- 651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-Tips, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Additional details will be released at a later time.