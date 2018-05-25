Drexel on the Road: Honoring Vietnam War dead and missing

Hundreds of men, women and children from all walks of life have been “hugging the wall” this week in downtown Pensacola, braving blistering sun, pop-up rain, and ridiculous heat to take 2 minute turns reading the names inscribed on “The Wall South,” a half-size exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. which is the centerpiece of Veterans Memorial Park.

Betty Hooton came out to read two days in a row. She said she knows a few of the names on the wall. Her husband, a retired Marine aviator knows many of them. “I just feel this draw down here, this pull,” said Hooton.

Similar readings have been done several times at the Wall in D.C., but this is the first time in Pensacola. It takes more than 1000 people a total of 65 hours, a couple minutes at a time, to read the 52,318 names of the dead and missing. Similar readings have been done several times at the Wall in D.C., but this is the first time in Pensacola. Jill Hubbs’ dad is still MIA from Vietnam. After reading names in D.C., she decided to organize readings in Pensacola for a very personal reason. “My father’s name is on the wall,” said Hubbs.

Kathy Burgess volunteered to read because of friends she knew long ago “The Vietnam War was a big part of my high school years in Greenwood, S.C.” she said. “Two of my best friends didn’t return.”

Perry Knowles served in the Army in Vietnam from 1964 to 1968. He brought his young grandsons to the Wall South because he says “It’s important to remember the sacrifice that each name represents. Freedom’s not free. Somebody’s got to sacrifice.”

Everyone in line to read a list of names of the fallen has a story. Their story, like Knowles’, may be one of pain.

“You wonder why your name is not there,” said Knowles as he broke down in sobs.

But, their story may also be one of healing.

“When I read my dad’s name, I know I’m honoring him. I can do for him now, he’s unaccounted for in Vietnam, but I can do this,” said Hubbs adding, “It’s such a…almost a spiritual experience and it’s very reverent and very meaningful to read the name of a loved one.”

Weather permitting, the readings will continue through Saturday at 5, then the last page of names will be read Sunday at 1 p.m. To sign up to read Saturday go to www.wsre.org/names