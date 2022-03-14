GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of police K-9s and their handlers were at Gulf Breeze High School Monday putting on a show for judges.

More than 20 police agencies were represented at the start of the United States Police Canine Association’s Region One field trials. The week-long event serves as a certification process for police K-9s and competition between agencies.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the event for the first time since 2017.

“The point of the certification is just to show that these K-9s are at the best of their ability,” said Assistant Public Information Officer Jillian Durkin.

The following law enforcement agencies will be represented in the trials:

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Pensacola Police Department

Niceville Police Department

Fort Walton Beach Police Department

Gulf Shores Police Dpeartment

Foley Police Department

Fairhope Police Department

Monday’s trials included agility and obedience tests.

“Every exercise the dogs do out here relates directly back to the street. Sometimes on the streets, our dogs have to go up ladders as far as going into attics,” said Lt. Kevin Biggs with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit. “You got the broad jump. Jumping ditches. You’ve got the hurdles which imitate different structures such as a fence, bushes — all that.”

K-9 handlers said it takes hundreds of hours of work to create a bond with the K-9 and help keep criminals off the street.

“I think they’re vital to law enforcement,” said Biggs. “It’s one technology the bad guys can’t beat: their noses.”

Fairhope Police K-9 handler Andrew Babb said after those long hours of training, it’s good to be able to compete and learn from other K-9 units.

“K-9 is an extremely fine-tuned aspect of law enforcement,” said Babb.

“We train together very very often so that we can kind of learn from each other and grow as handlers, but then we kind of get to come out here and compete with each other and show off a little bit and show the hard work that we’ve been putting in.”

All that hard work will be on display for the public at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Navarre High School.