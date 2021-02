PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless community nestled under the 1-110 overpass near Haynes St. in Pensacola was scheduled to leave in March. City officials had announced it would close the Hollice T. Williams Park for clean up.

However, at the Pensacola City Council meeting Thursday night, officials passed a resolution to allow those in the homeless encampment more time to find a new shelter.