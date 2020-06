PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Video sent to WKRG News 5 appears to show protestors blocking 3 Mile Bridge in Pensacola. A vehicle can be seen driving through the protestors, and one of them riding on the hood of the vehicle, hanging on as it crosses the bridge. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep you posted.

Protestors have been peacefully gathering at nearby Graffiti Bridge, but today's gathering was larger than most of the previous protests honoring George Floyd.