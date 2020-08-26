Double red flags on Perdido Key Beach

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Double red flags are flying on Perdido Key Beach in Northwest Florida today due to a very dangerous surf and potential for riptide. 

Except for a few sightseers, the beaches are all but deserted, as locals and visitors appear to be heeding warnings about venturing into the angry waters.

Johnson’s Beach, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, remains closed until further notice.

