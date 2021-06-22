DonutStrike4Manna: First Responders give up doughnuts to fight community hunger

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — #DonutStrike4Manna has been going strong for 5 years in Escambia County. Last year providing over 35,000 meals for locals in NW Florida.

They 3 day event has police and other first responders vowing to not eat any doughnuts until The Manna Food Pantry raises enough food and money for the community.

Pensacola Police Department Captain Davis says, “I’m a fan of sour cream crawlers and I like Gooey dews…”

Captain Davis and the rest of PPD “dough-not” joke around when it comes to their favorite sweet treat either.

However, it’s something they are willing to give up… in order to give back.

Cpt. Davis says, “Starting tomorrow and for the next three days all of your Escambia and Santa Rosa County first responders we are going on a doughnut strike. So we are going to raise 30,000 meals for Manna Food Pantry.”

This year Manna Food Pantry says is needed more than ever.

Executive Director of Manna Food Pantry DeDe Flounlacker tells WKRG, “Because of Covid we saw a massive increase, an 81-percent increase in the number of people that were helped.”

DeDe says pre-Covid there were 1 in 5 children going hungry in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and is now 1 in 3. This is one of the major reasons the organization has asked Santa Rosa County first responders to help this year.

DeDe says she knows their plates have already been full and is grateful for such a big response.

“Yet for them to with no hesitation say yes in Escambia and Santa Rosa county’s it is just amazing to me,” DeDe says.

PPD says it will be a little tough over the next 3 days, but expect big things for this year.

Cpt. Davis jokes and says, “It’s tough there’s a lot of temptation out there… I’ll be honest with you. It’s a constant battle. You have to stand your guard all the time.”

