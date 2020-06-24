Donation drive now underway for Habitat ReStore

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Habitat for Humanity ReStore is holding a donation drive now through June 27 to replenish the store’s depleted inventory. The store is located at 6931 N. 9th Ave., Ste. 29. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Money raised goes toward building affordable homes in the community.

For more information on the donation drive or to schedule a free pick of donated items, go to pensacolarestore.com or call 850-476-0001.

LATEST STORIES