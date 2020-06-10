Donate blood, get free Chick-fil-A in Pensacola this week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — People in Northwest Florida can bag some free Chick-fil-A for donating blood this week.

Jubilee Church, the OneBlood Big Red Bus, and Chick-fil-A are teaming up for a blood drive at the church on Thursday, June 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say everyone who donates blood will get a Chick-fil-A “Be our guest” card to be used at any location.

OneBlood is looking for all blood types but especially O negative, A negative and B negative.

To scheduled a time to donate, click here. You can also call 850-474-9484 for more information.

Jubilee Church is located at 5910 North W Street in Pensacola.

