Donate blood, get free Chick-fil-A in Pensacola this week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — People in Northwest Florida can bag some free Chick-fil-A for donating blood this week.
Jubilee Church, the OneBlood Big Red Bus, and Chick-fil-A are teaming up for a blood drive at the church on Thursday, June 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Organizers say everyone who donates blood will get a Chick-fil-A “Be our guest” card to be used at any location.
OneBlood is looking for all blood types but especially O negative, A negative and B negative.
To scheduled a time to donate, click here. You can also call 850-474-9484 for more information.
Jubilee Church is located at 5910 North W Street in Pensacola.
