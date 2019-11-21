Donate a coat and get a laugh out of it at ‘Jokes for Coats’ comedy show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — You can help out those in need this weekend while getting a good laugh out of it.

The Pat Hudson Present: Jokes for Coats Comedy Show will take place this Saturday at the Studer Community Institute at 220 W. Garden St.

The comedy show will feature local comedians, including headliner Shaun Jones, Mark LaBarge, as well as other local opening acts. If you bring a coat to donate, you will get $5 off a ticket to a future Paul Hudson comedy show on Jan. 11.

“We just want the community to come out help those who are less fortunate and have a good time at the comedy show,” said promoter Pat Hudson.

All coats will be donated to the Waterfront Rescue Mission. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will end around 9:30 p.m., Hudson said.

Tickets cost $10. Food and beverages will be available for sale.