Domestic violence suspect shoots family dog, then himself: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A domestic violence suspect committed suicide this morning after his wife escaped from the home with a young child and ran to neighbors for help, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says.

Deputies say the woman went to a neighbor’s home on Lloyd Street near Fort Walton Beach at about 3 a.m. Sunday and told the neighbor her husband had battered her, threatened her with a firearm, and shot one of the family’s dogs.

OCSO deputies were called to the scene, and when the Special Response Team arrived, a family member of the suspect was able to make contact with him via phone. However, after multiple attempts by Special Response Team members to talk to the suspect or have him surrender, they made entry and found the 30-year-old man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

An autopsy is being scheduled, and the sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation.