Domestic violence hearing for child abuse case

Warning, the video above may be too disturbing for some viewers.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — In a case involving the abuse of an animal and child, a hearing was held. Allison Tringas and her attorney, as well as Damon Becnel’s attorney and the attorney for the victim, was at the hearing. The judge says the domestic violence hearing is meant to protect the child.

Tringas brought a domestic violence action on her daughters behalf. The judge says he’s deciding if Becnel should have any more contact with his daughter, and if that should be extended.

The judge says part of Becnel’s criminal sentence could be to have no contact with his daughter. The judge says he will not consider any type of visitation.

Becnel’s lawyer says he’s checked into rehab. The judge is going to continue the case and allow the domestic violence junction to stay in effect.

The next court date has not yet been set. Becnel is still not allowed to have contact with his daughter.

