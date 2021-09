ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a person accused of burglarizing a company work vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the burglary happened on Sept. 9 on the 8900-block of Pensacola Boulevard. The person in this photo is the suspect. Deputies say miscellaneous tools were taken from the vehicle.

Source: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.