Diver dies after suffering from decompression sickness off Pensacola coast

RELEASE FROM THE U.S. COAST GUARD

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced two divers reporting symptoms of decompression sickness offshore Pensacola, Florida, Monday.

One 55-year-old male diver was transported to Spring Hill Medical Center, and one 66-year-old male diver was pronounced deceased by EMS upon arriving to shore.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 12:30 p.m. that two male divers from the commercial dive boat H2O Below were suffering from decompression sickness roughly 21 nautical miles southeast of Pensacola.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an 45-ft Rescue Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola to the divers’ location.

The boatcrew performed CPR on the 66-year-old diver while transporting both men back to Station Pensacola. The survivor was airlifted to the hospital upon arrival.

