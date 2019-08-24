Disturbance at Booker T. Washington HS causes football game to end early

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The high school football game at Booker T. Washington against Pine Forest High School ended in the 3rd quarter due to a disturbance.

The Pensacola Police Department says officers were alerted to a possible fight and approached a large group of teenagers behind the home field stadium. During that time, someone mentioned there was a gun, causing a large rush of people to flee the area.

News 5 crews there to cover the game say kids could be heard screaming from the stands “there’s a gun, there’s a gun” as crowds quickly left the stadium.

Pensacola Police and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are working to get everyone out of the stadium quickly. Police say they did a sweep of the stadium and did not find a weapon.

Football officials disqualified the Pine Forest team for their players leaving their sideline and granted a 1-0 win for Washington.

At this time, police say it is undetermined if the two events are related, but did happen simultaneously.