Disturbance at Booker T. Washington HS causes football game to end early

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The high school football game at Booker T. Washington against Pine Forest High School ended in the 3rd quarter due to a disturbance.

The Pensacola Police Department says officers were alerted to a possible fight and approached a large group of teenagers behind the home field stadium. During that time, someone mentioned there was a gun, causing a large rush of people to flee the area.

News 5 crews there to cover the game say kids could be heard screaming from the stands “there’s a gun, there’s a gun” as crowds quickly left the stadium.

Pensacola Police and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are working to get everyone out of the stadium quickly. Police say they did a sweep of the stadium and did not find a weapon.

Football officials disqualified the Pine Forest team for their players leaving their sideline and granted a 1-0 win for Washington.

At this time, police say it is undetermined if the two events are related, but did happen simultaneously.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories