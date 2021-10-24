District cleanup for Northpointe residents in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is hosting a Neighborhood cleanup Oct. 27 for Northpointe residents. 

Residents should place their unwanted items in front of their homes by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup, according to a news release from Escambia County.

Escambia County will accept these items:

  • Household appliances and electronics
  • Household junk and debris
  • Bicycles and toys
  • Old furniture and mattresses
  • Barbeque grills
  • Household Hazardous Waste (oil, paint, motor oil, chemicals and batteries)
  • tires (limit 10 per household)

Escambia County will not accept these items:

  • Yard debris
  • Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumbar)
  • Auto parts
  • Explosives or ammunition
  • Dirt or sod
  • Vehicles/vessels
  • 55-gallon drums of fluid

Escambia County urges residents to keep their tires and paint cans separate from other debris.

Do not place items under low-hanging lines, poles, fences or mailboxes, according to the release.

