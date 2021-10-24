District cleanup for Northpointe residents in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is hosting a Neighborhood cleanup Oct. 27 for Northpointe residents.
Residents should place their unwanted items in front of their homes by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup, according to a news release from Escambia County.
Escambia County will accept these items:
- Household appliances and electronics
- Household junk and debris
- Bicycles and toys
- Old furniture and mattresses
- Barbeque grills
- Household Hazardous Waste (oil, paint, motor oil, chemicals and batteries)
- tires (limit 10 per household)
Escambia County will not accept these items:
- Yard debris
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumbar)
- Auto parts
- Explosives or ammunition
- Dirt or sod
- Vehicles/vessels
- 55-gallon drums of fluid
Escambia County urges residents to keep their tires and paint cans separate from other debris.
Do not place items under low-hanging lines, poles, fences or mailboxes, according to the release.