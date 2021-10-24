District cleanup for Northpointe residents in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is hosting a Neighborhood cleanup Oct. 27 for Northpointe residents.

Residents should place their unwanted items in front of their homes by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup, according to a news release from Escambia County.

Escambia County will accept these items:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbeque grills

Household Hazardous Waste (oil, paint, motor oil, chemicals and batteries)

tires (limit 10 per household)

Escambia County will not accept these items:

Yard debris

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumbar)

Auto parts

Explosives or ammunition

Dirt or sod

Vehicles/vessels

55-gallon drums of fluid

Escambia County urges residents to keep their tires and paint cans separate from other debris.

Do not place items under low-hanging lines, poles, fences or mailboxes, according to the release.