District cleanup for Myrtle Grove residents in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is holding a cleanup Nov. 3 for Myrtle Grove residents in Escambia County.

Myrtle Grove residents should place their household waste in front of their homes by 7 a.m. on the day of cleanup, according to a news release from Escambia County.

Eligible items include:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Barbeque grills

Household Hazardous Waste (oil, paint, motor oil, chemicals and batteries)

tires (limit 10 per household)

Items that are not eligible are:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumbar)

Auto parts

Explosives or ammunition

Dirt or sod

Vehicles/vessels

55-gallon drums of fluid

Myrtle Grove residents are only eligible for this cleanup, according to the release.

If you would like to see the upcoming neighborhood cleanups, click here.