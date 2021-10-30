District cleanup for Myrtle Grove residents in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is holding a cleanup Nov. 3 for Myrtle Grove residents in Escambia County. 

Myrtle Grove residents should place their household waste in front of their homes by 7 a.m. on the day of cleanup, according to a news release from Escambia County.

Eligible items include:

  • Household appliances and electronics
  • Household junk and debris
  • Bicycles and toys
  • Barbeque grills
  • Household Hazardous Waste (oil, paint, motor oil, chemicals and batteries)
  • tires (limit 10 per household)

Items that are not eligible are:

  • Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumbar)
  • Auto parts
  • Explosives or ammunition
  • Dirt or sod
  • Vehicles/vessels
  • 55-gallon drums of fluid

Myrtle Grove residents are only eligible for this cleanup, according to the release. 
