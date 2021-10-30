District cleanup for Myrtle Grove residents in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is holding a cleanup Nov. 3 for Myrtle Grove residents in Escambia County.
Myrtle Grove residents should place their household waste in front of their homes by 7 a.m. on the day of cleanup, according to a news release from Escambia County.
Eligible items include:
- Household appliances and electronics
- Household junk and debris
- Bicycles and toys
- Barbeque grills
- Household Hazardous Waste (oil, paint, motor oil, chemicals and batteries)
- tires (limit 10 per household)
Items that are not eligible are:
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumbar)
- Auto parts
- Explosives or ammunition
- Dirt or sod
- Vehicles/vessels
- 55-gallon drums of fluid
Myrtle Grove residents are only eligible for this cleanup, according to the release.
If you would like to see the upcoming neighborhood cleanups, click here.