District cleanup for Cottage Hill residents in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Household junk is scheduled to be picked up on Oct. 15 for Cottage Hill residents in Escambia County.
Escambia County encourages Cottage Hill residents to leave their yard waste and other eligible items at the curb in front of their homes by 7 a.m. on the day of cleanup.
Eligible items include:
- Household appliances and electronics
- Household junk and debris
- Bicycles and toys
- Barbeque grills
- Household Hazardous Waste (oil, paint, motor oil, chemicals and batteries)
- tires (limit 10 per household)
Items that are not eligible are:
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumbar)
- Auto parts
- Explosives or ammunition
- Dirt or sod
- Vehicles/vessels
- 55-gallon drums of fluid
Escambia County residents who do not live in Cottage Hill will not be eligible to participate in the event, according to a news release from Escambia County.
If you would like to see the upcoming neighborhood cleanups, click here.