District cleanup for Cottage Hill residents in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Household junk is scheduled to be picked up on Oct. 15 for Cottage Hill residents in Escambia County.

Escambia County encourages Cottage Hill residents to leave their yard waste and other eligible items at the curb in front of their homes by 7 a.m. on the day of cleanup.

Eligible items include:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Barbeque grills

Household Hazardous Waste (oil, paint, motor oil, chemicals and batteries)

tires (limit 10 per household)

Items that are not eligible are:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumbar)

Auto parts

Explosives or ammunition

Dirt or sod

Vehicles/vessels

55-gallon drums of fluid

Escambia County residents who do not live in Cottage Hill will not be eligible to participate in the event, according to a news release from Escambia County.

If you would like to see the upcoming neighborhood cleanups, click here.