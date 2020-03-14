Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee temporarily close schools

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee has closed all Catholic schools in the in response to the growing COVID-19 outbreak starting March 16-29, 2020.

According to a press release, the decision was based on the recommendation of the Florida Department of Education. Closures also include the postponement of all scheduled school, athletic activities, as well as Catholic Youth Sports League events until further notice.

Diocesan schools will all observe spring break March 16-20.

Classes are expected to resume on March 30.

For up to date information, visit www.ptdiocese.org/coronavirus.

