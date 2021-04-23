“Digital graffiti” art coming to the Gulf Coast

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The quaint beach town of Alys Beach will soon be transformed into an underground art show. Not with normal graffiti and spray paint art – but digital displays featuring laser light shows and animated exhibits on buildings.

Artists from around the world will share displays among the white walls of Alys Beach buildings for a three-day festival.

From May 12-14, all are welcome to drive through the colorful wonderland on 30A. Tickets start at $85 a vehicle, groups with more than 8 people are $150 a vehicle.

An event on May 15 will be held for sponsors and Alys Beach residents.

Displays of digital graffiti have also been called “Photon Bombing,” “Guerilla Projection” or “Urban Projection.”

You can get more information about the event here.