“Digital graffiti” art coming to the Gulf Coast

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The quaint beach town of Alys Beach will soon be transformed into an underground art show. Not with normal graffiti and spray paint art – but digital displays featuring laser light shows and animated exhibits on buildings.

Artists from around the world will share displays among the white walls of Alys Beach buildings for a three-day festival.

From May 12-14, all are welcome to drive through the colorful wonderland on 30A. Tickets start at $85 a vehicle, groups with more than 8 people are $150 a vehicle.

An event on May 15 will be held for sponsors and Alys Beach residents.

Displays of digital graffiti have also been called “Photon Bombing,” “Guerilla Projection” or “Urban Projection.”

You can get more information about the event here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories