Developers to present plans for Community Maritime Park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Community Maritime Park is home to the Blue Wahoos Stadium, but redevelopment proposals show it could be home to much more.

Three development groups with plans to build residential, retail and potentially entertainment space will present their proposals to the Pensacola City Council at a special meeting Wednesday.

“We are looking for some development amenities that would also bring other things: shops, residential opportunities. That would help pay for some of the amenities that are there and paying for the upkeep of the park and the baseball stadium.” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson

Lots 4 and 5 at the park, or the surface lot and green space in front of the stadium, are set to be redeveloped.

The development group Inspired Communities of Florida has proposed building more than 500 apartments, 47,000 square feet of retail space, including a grocery store and pharmacy, and more than 100,000 square feet of office space at the park.

“You have activity when you have things for people to do but you also have the people down there.” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson

The Carson Lovell Company’s proposal calls for a 65,000-square-foot event space and the construction of an apartment building, which includes an opportunity for ground-level retail or an entertainment space along West Main Street.

The company’s proposal says if chosen, it would work with a company called High5 to bring in entertainment options like bowling, TopGolf or even indoor soccer.

A parking garage is included in Inspired and Carson Lovell’s proposals.

A third developer, Caldwell Associates, has not specified its plans to the city but would like to be involved.

Robinson told WKRG News 5 these proposals are not concrete and are up for negotiation once a developer is selected.

The council is planning to rank the developers’ proposals based on fit.

“We’re going to recommend a one, two, and three. Our one, two, and three is going to be based on the best for the plan.” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson

The selected developer will have 60 days to present their plan for the park to the city council, Robinson said.

Mayor Robinson says he’s excited about what this development could do for downtown.

“One of the best things we see is our waterfront. What we’ve wanted to do is activate it and find ways to activate it.” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson

The special meeting started tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m.