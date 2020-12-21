Details released about man who allegedly killed stepson on Packwood Dr.

GONZALEZ, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report reveals more about what led up to a deadly shooting on Packwood Drive Friday afternoon.

James Blackmon, 54, is charged with murder and attempted murder.

He allegedly killed his stepson, Chris Roan, by shooting him multiple times including once in the head.

Blackmon’s wife, Linda, said Roan was arguing with a woman which led to an argument between Roan and Blackmon. Blackmon had a gun in his hand at the time but Roan knocked it out of his hand and went outside to a camper in the backyard. She said Roan came back into the house and that’s when Blackmon just started shooting Roan.

“James just f—— pulls the d— trigger and unloads on my son,” Linda told deputies.

The woman who was originally arguing with Roan was inside the camper and Blackmon started shooting the camper.

Blackmon left the home but deputies found him and followed him as he went back to the house on Packwood Drive. As soon as he parked, deputies took him into custody. They found a black Smith and Wesson MP40 on the floorboard of his car.

Deputies found multiple shell casings in the backyard near a camper and several bullets in the camper. They found a firearm on the back porch railing with an empty magazine which was the gun Roan took away from Blackmon.

Blackmon is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

LATEST STORIES: