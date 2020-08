PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Next week, nearly half of the students in the Escambia County School District will return to the classrooms and the district has released its plan for bus safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each bus will have disinfectant spray, antibacterial hand wipes, disposable face masks for students who need them, gloves and all drivers will wear face shields. Buses will be disinfected twice per day.