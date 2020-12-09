Destin woman spreads holiday humor with COVID-themed Christmas tree

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — This might not be the most joyous Christmas season for everyone as we all continue to battle through this pandemic but that hasn’t stopped one of our viewers from “spreading” a little holiday humor.

Toby Hanna from Destin, Florida sent us in her Covid themed tree.

She made sure to use all the essentials..

Christmas ornaments for the eyes, Purell hand sanitizer for the ears, a nice cow print mask, latex gloves for the hands, and even topped it off with the most important “COVID-must” of them all toilet paper.

Hanna says, “It just makes me laugh every time I walk by and see it and I hope it brings joy and fun to you and your family through these tough times. From Destin, Florida Merry Christmas.”

Hanna tells us now they are just trying to figure out a name for it. So far they have Pam-Demic, Kay-Rona, and Santa-Tise. They ask if anyone else has any ideas to please let them know.

