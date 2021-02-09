Destin to open first High School in August 2021

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tuition-free public charter high school is slated to open in Destin, Florida for the 2021-2022 school year.

This will be the first high school in Destin. Until this year, all high school grade students have been directed to go to Fort Walton Beach High School or Niceville High School.

The newly approved Destin High School (DHS) will house 9th to 11th graders at the Grace Lutheran property located off Commons Drive West. This is considered county property; it is not in city limits.

The DHS Governing Board has been vital in making this private project happen. The City of Destin says they are very excited about Destin High School and look forward to its continued success.

“I firmly believe Destin High School will benefit our children and provide them with a quality education helping them reach their maximum potential. We are a strong community and we have made our youngest citizens a priority. We will stay true to our ideals and values and create a world-class learning experience.” Mayor Gary Jarvis

Parents and guardians of potential students can attend a meeting Thursday night at 5:30 on school property. They will have registration forms to fill out on site.

More information about DHS:

DHS will be a model for innovation providing unique educational opportunities for both college-bound and vocationally-minded students living in Destin and along Florida’s Emerald Coast.

The Governing Board of the upcoming new, tuition-free public charter high school, Destin High School (DHS), has officially announced the hiring of their new Principal, Christine Cruickshank. Cruickshank, a local who has lived in the Northwest Florida area since 2007, and a resident of Niceville for the past several years, was selected from a pool of nearly 200 candidates from across the country.

Mills Heating & Air associates Jackson White donated $25,000, and Larry and Pam Batchelor donated $25,000, for a generous total of $50,000 to benefit Destin High School (DHS). This is the company’s second donation to DHS in the past year. Since 1984, Mills Heating & Air has been providing residential and commercial services in Destin and neighboring communities in Okaloosa, Walton, Santa Rosa and Bay Counties. As well, they have been and continue to be great supporters of the communities they serve.

In addition to site acquisition and financing, the board has also retained the services of DAG Architects. The local architectural firm, who has designed schools across the state including Destin Middle School, is designing site plans for the retrofit, and set forth a strategic plan to accomplish the renovation in record time.