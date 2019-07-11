Destin to host Tropical Town Hall meeting with National Weather Service

DESTIN, Fla – The City of Destin will host a Tropical Town Hall meeting on Thursday, July 18th at 6:30 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue.

This is an opportunity for new and existing residents as well as visitors to come and learn about the potential impacts of tropical storms and hurricanes and how they can best prepare.

Officials with the National Weather Service from Mobile, along with representatives from the Destin Fire Control District, Okaloosa County Emergency Management, and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will be available to answer questions ranging from evacuations, shelters and where to go to receive storm updates.

The event is free to the public and the town hall will last approximately 1 1/2 to 2 hours.