Destin to create more public beach access at Crystal Beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County is planning on spending $22 million dollars to create the “Gateway to Crystal Beach.” This will give more public access to the beaches in the popular tourist town.

Three properties at Crystal Beach Park in Destin are up for purchase with the Trust for Public Land. The City of Destin has pledged $9,000,000 and Okaloosa County $13,000,000 for the project.

BEFORE

PROPOSED- AFTER

The “Gateway to Crystal Beach” is now a reality thanks to the partnership between the City of Destin, The Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners and the Tourist Development Council.

Find out more about the project below.

