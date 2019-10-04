Destin Seafood Festival offering fresh local seafood, good times this weekend

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — If you have an appetite for seafood, you’ll have plenty to eat at the Destin Seafood Festival this weekend.

The 41st annual Destin Seafood Festival starts Friday night in Destin on Harbor Boulevard, and runs throughout the weekend.

The festival is offering mahi-mahi to shrimp, salmon, and much more. The festival also has plenty of art vendors.

Cayce Collins, executive director of the seafood festival, said this year’s festival has more than 100 seafood and art vendors.

“We have arts and craft vendors, a lot of local seafood vendors and some more regional seafood vendors,” Collins said.

One of the art vendors, Ross Jones, is a crustacean taxidermist. That’s right. He preserves, mounts and decorates the oceans’ creepy crawlers.

Jones had several lobsters and crabs on display and for sale Friday evening. He told News 5 how he does his craft.

“I inject everything with formaldehyde. It breaks down all the soft tissue inside and dries everything up,” he said, adding he then coats the crustaceans with epoxy, guaranteeing they won’t break. “I do cut the tail off every lobster, and I get the tail meat out to eat first. I get about 100 pounds of lobster tail meat a year.”

Collins said the seafood festival has something for everyone.

“Destin Seafood Festival is a unique event,” Collins said. “It’s the only event of its kind that’s actually on the water. It runs along the Destin Harbor boardwalk for a little over a mile — from the Destin bridge, all the way into Destin.”

The festival runs Friday night until 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.