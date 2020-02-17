Destin residents warned of door-to-door money scam

Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been going door-to-door asking for cash, promising to pay back what he borrowed but never returns.

Deputies say the man is in his 50s or 60s with a cane. The OCSO says the man tells residents his wife’s car broke down and needs money to fix it.

If you see him don’t give him anything. Deputies also want to remind residents to never open your door to strangers and to be mindful of who you give money to.

