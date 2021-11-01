Destin Library holds ‘Scrumdiddlyumptious Movie Night’

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Library is holding a “Scrumdiddlyumptious Moive Night” on Friday, Nov. 12.

The event will be held after hours and start at 6 p.m. The film shown will be the original 1971 Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Each child attendee will receive a chocolate bar and one lucky winner will find their very own golden ticket, which can be redeemed for a special prize.

Popcorn, candy, and water will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own snacks as well as blankets for optional floor seating.

The event is open to all ages, however, seating is limited. To register click here and then click on “Scrumdiddlyumptious Movie Night.”