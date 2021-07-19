Destin Library and five others closing for conversion of New Software

DESTIN, FLa. (WKRG) — Destin Library, along with five other libraries in Okaloosa County, will temporarily close to convert to new management software.

The new system will be used internally by the library as well as externally on the library website. To properly train and convert data the Destin Library will be closed or have different operating hours on the following days.

Wednesday, 4 August: closed

Thursday, 5 August: closed

Friday, 10 September: Open till 5 PM online catalog unavailable after 5 PM

Saturday, 11 September: closed

Monday, 13 September: Open at 9 AM with new software and online catalog

If you have any questions please feel free to call 850-837-8572 or email at library@cityofdestin.com.