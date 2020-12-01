Destin hosting 2020 outdoor decorating contest

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Do you have the most cheer on your block? The City of Destin is looking for the most extravagant Christmas display for the 2020 holiday season.

The City of Destin’s Holiday Committee will be judging December 16 & 17 and it is free to enter.

All nominations must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., participants must agree to have photos shared on the City’s Facebook page and this will be an OUTSIDE ONLY contest.

6 decorating categories:

Best Decorated Business: This will include restaurants, shops, department stores, schools, professional offices, etc.

Best Decorated Condominiums: This category includes condominium entrances and property.

Best on the Harbor: This category is for homes on the harbor.

Best Overall Holiday: This category includes all homes, businesses, and organizations throughout the city limits that go above and beyond.

Best Decorated Home: This will include single homes, duplexes (best side), mobile homes, etc.

Best Decorated Organization: This category includes entrances to homeowner's associations, golf courses, etc.

The 2019 best decorated business winner was Burrito del Sol.

HOW TO ENTER:

Residents who wish to enter the contest can call (850) 651-5184 or email Recreation@cityofdestin.com. All nominations must include name, phone number and address.

Winners will be announced and recognized by Mayor Gary Jarvis during the regularly scheduled council meeting.

