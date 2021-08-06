Destin holds grand opening for its first ever high school

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Destin High School had been a project in the making since 2016 when the City Council approved a Destin High School Advisory Committee.

After conducting research, the committee noticed that two of the high schools Destin students commuted to were fairly inconvenient.

Niceville High School and Fort Walton Beach High School were overcrowded.

On top of that, they both required a bridge or two to get to. Sometimes those bridges were closed due to inclement weather.

The public strongly supported this idea and from there, Prebble Ramswell’s idea took off.

“It is really an overwhelming feeling. It’s so many years of hard work and dedication and passion. So many people have wanted this for so long,” said Ramswell, Destin High School’s Founding Board President.

Once the Executive and Founding Board of Directors was established, Ramswell and others worked tirelessly to find a principal.

“We did a Nationwide search to find our principal who is incredible and then she did most of the hiring for the faculty and the athletic director. Then the athletic director did the coaches,” said Ramswell.

Principal Christine Cruickshank was the former assistant principal of Collegiate High School in Niceville.

She’s been in education for 35 years.

“I didn’t think at this point in my career I’d be starting a school from the ground up, but it’s been just such an exciting experience,” said Cruickshank.

Destin High School will teach 9th-11th grade this school year.

Students like Bird Hinze are pretty eager to go to a school close to home.

“When I went to Collegiate, it was a two-hour bus drive in the morning and in the afternoon, so it was a little horrific,” said Hinze, a soon-to-be Destin High School shark.

The opening of Destin High School doesn’t only give students an easier commute, but they also have various career-academic programs in place that are unlike any in the state.

The board organized a curriculum that includes career academies and career-themed courses like boating, entrepreneurship, and cyber security.

To find out more about the which programs are included, click here.