Destin HarborWalk Village welcomes new solar trees

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — If you notice big blue futuristic trees along the HarborWalk in Destin, they are a new addition to harness sustainable energy from the sun.

Gulf Power planted the Okaloosa County’s first solar trees along the water to be a showcase of the new energy source.

Gulf Power says these trees generate 7.2 kilowatts of clean, renewable energy each day already flowing into the power grid. That’s enough energy to power nearly six school classrooms.

To celebrate the new additions, a ceremony will be held Thursday morning, May 20, underneath the zipline.

The traditional ribbon ‘cutting’ is also changing to be a ribbon ‘untying’ to further push the message of a cleaner and brighter energy future.

For more information, visit: www.GulfPower.com/solar