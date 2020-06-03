Destin-Fort Walton Beach Expands Artificial Reefs

Northwest Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism expands fishing and diving opportunities by finishing a deployment of an additional 103 artificial reefs last week. Sixty-three of the 8-foot tall concrete embedded limestone reefs were deployed approximately six miles from Destin Pass in the Fish Haven 14 permitted area in 68 to 74 feet of water. In total, over 700 reef modules were deployed as part of this project.

The reefs landed in waters as deep as 155 feet. This is the first artificial reef project to happen in federal waters in more than 10 years.

“These artificial reefs will create valuable habitat for commercially and recreationally important species of fish and connects a network of artificial reefs that have been deployed over the past three years,” said Alex Fogg, Coastal Resource Manager, Destin-Fort Walton Beach. “These will be excellent sites for fishing and diving activities and are easily accessible to locals and visitors.”

The reefs are funded by the Natural Resource Damage Assessment, Artificial Reef Creation and Restoration Project, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Destin-Fort Walton Beach. This concludes more than $2 million dollars of grant-funded artificial reef deployments offshore Okaloosa County.

Coordinates for all Okaloosa County artificial reefs can be found here.

