Destin- Fort Walton Beach Airport reaches gold standard for pandemic safety

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Despite the pandemic and lower travel numbers, The Destin- Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) is the fastest-growing airport in the United States according to Bloomberg.

VPS announced Thursday the facility has been named a Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities.

With this growth, even in a pandemic, comes the high responsibility to provide the best in clean and safe environments for our travelers, tenants and employees. It is the goal, routinely achieved on many fronts, of VPS to lead by example in our industry. The GBAC STAR Accreditation is a seal of approval on yet another goal achieved by the outstanding team at the Okaloosa County Airports Tracy Stage, Okaloosa County Airports Director.

VPS says the airport has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

I am extremely proud of the attention to detail provided by the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport personnel that provides the safest environment for our visitors, which resulted in this achievement of the GBAC STAR Accreditation. Chairman Carolyn Ketchel of the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners

The STAR ranking means VPS demonstrated compliance with 20 protocol elements, ranging from operating procedures to personal protective equipment.