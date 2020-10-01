Destin Fishing Rodeo kicks off today

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — As home to the largest fishing vessel fleet in the country, Destin has been dubbed the “Worlds Luckiest Fishing Village” for decades. Fishing is in the destination’s DNA, and the passion and excitement locals and visitors share for the sport is on full display during the Destin Fishing Rodeo, which takes place during the month of October.

This month-long tournament, welcomes over 30,000 anglers, including first-timers, expert fishermen, and everyone in between. The annual rodeo is a celebration of the blessings given to these legendary fishermen with participation from over 30,000 saltwater anglers from all over, who come to compete for bragging rights, prizes, and cash.

With Destin’s annual rodeo growing in reputation as the “Ultimate Saltwater Tournament,” the prizes and awards grow even more elaborate each year. Booking a charter with a registered captain automatically qualifies all anglers to enter the tournament with no additional charge, and you are still in the running for award-winning placement at the weigh-ins.

The tournament is open to all levels of expertise and even children can join in on the fun! There are divisions for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, consisting of more than 33 species of fish, in seniors, ladies, juniors, and teen subdivisions, with rewards for the top daily, weekly, overall, and jackpot catches.

The sense of community from 1948 is still maintained today, as registered charter boat captains volunteer their time and sponsor several of the rewards for top winners.

Below is video from the 2019 Destin Fishing Rodeo.

